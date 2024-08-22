Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter worth about $34,984,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,320 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at $9,241,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

