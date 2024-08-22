Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Buys £39,624 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of £792.48 ($1,029.73) per share, with a total value of £39,624 ($51,486.49).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £775.16 ($1,007.22) per share, with a total value of £38,758 ($50,361.23).

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £823.60 ($1,070.17) per share, for a total transaction of £41,180 ($53,508.32).

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £821.60 ($1,067.57) per share, with a total value of £41,080 ($53,378.38).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 795 ($10.33) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 926 ($12.03). The firm has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -88.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 815.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 812.62.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($66.92) per share. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56,284.15%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

