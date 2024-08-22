Lineage, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINE)

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lineage in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lineage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

LINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

LINE opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Lineage has a twelve month low of $80.15 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

