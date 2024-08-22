Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) VP Mark A. Shaffer Sells 7,673 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $168,345.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.87.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

