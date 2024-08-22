Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of Lithium Americas worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSE:LAC opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAC. Eight Capital cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

