LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LivaNova by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $5,613,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47.

About LivaNova



LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

