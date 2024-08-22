LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 246,696 shares of company stock worth $220,795 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 215,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

