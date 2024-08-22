LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73. LL Flooring has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $4.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 234.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 351,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

