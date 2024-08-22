Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.30 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 64.67 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 832.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

