LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 916,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,523 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 50,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

SCD stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.