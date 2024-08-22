Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LBPH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

