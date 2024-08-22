Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Gordon Haskett

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Gordon Haskett from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.