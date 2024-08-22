Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $262.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

