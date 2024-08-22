Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Bank of America

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.