LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) & LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Critical Review

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12% LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LQR House and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne 0 4 2 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LQR House and LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $1.45 million 1.95 -$15.75 million ($1.40) -0.44 LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne $93.24 billion 4.07 $16.42 billion N/A N/A

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne beats LQR House on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Stella by Stella Mccartney, Officine Universelle Buly, Guerlain, Acqua di Parma, Parfums Christian Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Kenzo Parfums, Fresh, KVD Beauty, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Cha Ling, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Olehenriksen brands; watches and jewelry under the Chaumet, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari, Fred, Hublot, and Repossi brands; and custom-designed yachts under the Feadship brand and hotels under the Cheval Blanc brand names, as well as designs and builds luxury yachts under the Royal Van Lent brand. In addition, the company offers daily newspapers under the Les Échos brand; Belmond, a luxury tourism service; home other activities under the Cova, Jardin d'Acclimatation, Le Parisien, Connaissance des Arts, Investir, and Radio Classique brands; and selective retailing products under the DFS, La Grande Epicerie de Paris, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Sephora, and Starboard Cruise Services brands, as well as operates Jardin d'Acclimatation, a leisure and theme park. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne was founded in 1365 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

