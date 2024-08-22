Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $270.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $338.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,917. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

