Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.86 and last traded at $55.81. Approximately 275,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,381,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

