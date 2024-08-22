Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$17.30 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.58% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.66.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUN
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.9811172 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.