M-tron Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI)

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for M-tron Industries in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. M-tron Industries has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $45.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in M-tron Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in M-tron Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth $361,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

