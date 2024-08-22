Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
