Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

MACF stock opened at GBX 115.08 ($1.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £183.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,273.11 and a beta of 0.69. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 128.14.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

