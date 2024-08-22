Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.14. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research firms have commented on MACF. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

