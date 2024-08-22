MacroGenics’ (MGNX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 8.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.