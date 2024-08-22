Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Stock Down 12.9 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.83 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.