Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.42. 1,797,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

