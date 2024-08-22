Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 4,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 55,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGIC

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $523.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.