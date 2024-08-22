Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
