Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $523.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 683,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,254.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 65,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

