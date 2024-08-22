Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley Sells 2,623 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Patrick Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 19,607 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $284,301.50.

On Friday, May 24th, Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,682 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,525.00.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 63,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at about $9,938,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth about $1,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnite

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.