Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.84. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 13,039,831 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

