Maravai LifeSciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after purchasing an additional 653,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at $5,373,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

