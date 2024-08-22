Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Shares Down 9%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 370,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Marechale Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

