Mark D. Klein Acquires 12,000 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 12,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 39.54 and a quick ratio of 39.54. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 139.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in SuRo Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 152,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

