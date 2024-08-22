Mark Evan Jones Sells 11,699 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 11,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $1,003,189.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,923.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.