Mark Thompson Acquires 3,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00.
Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Mark Thompson acquired 630 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,444.30.
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Mark Thompson bought 140 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,745.40.
Nutrien Trading Up 1.8 %
TSE:NTR opened at C$64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$61.75 and a 1 year high of C$89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.61.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
