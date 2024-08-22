Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
