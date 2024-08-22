Marlowe (LON:MRL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.97) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Marlowe Stock Performance

About Marlowe

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 310 ($4.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($8.06). The stock has a market cap of £382.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,106.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 482.64.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

