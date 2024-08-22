Martin Gagnon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Stock

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00.

Saputo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SAP opened at C$30.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. Saputo Inc. has a 12 month low of C$25.28 and a 12 month high of C$32.15.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Saputo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8112058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

