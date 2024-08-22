Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $177.98

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.98 and traded as low as $166.23. Marubeni shares last traded at $169.69, with a volume of 4,693 shares changing hands.

Marubeni Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Marubeni Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.