MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading Up 15.2%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 12,290,566 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,254,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £758,903.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

See Also

