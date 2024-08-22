Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $570.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MA opened at $467.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,643,175 shares of company stock valued at $740,581,546 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.