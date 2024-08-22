Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

MATX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Matson

Matson Price Performance

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. Matson has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $137.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.62, for a total transaction of $215,796.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,876 shares of company stock worth $12,400,615 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 10,860.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Matson by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Matson by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.