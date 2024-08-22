Maziar Arjomand Sells 22,116 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 22,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $18,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,245,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Wag! Group Co. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PET

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.