McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $290.04 and last traded at $289.52. Approximately 783,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,561,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.55.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,695 shares of company stock worth $943,113. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

