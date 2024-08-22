McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $9.95

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.95, but opened at $10.21. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 331,500 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $502.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Perry Ing sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $227,720.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $151,777.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,901 shares of company stock worth $413,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth about $6,730,000. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

