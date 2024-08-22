Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a sell rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,390,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

