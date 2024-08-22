Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

