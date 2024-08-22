Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,390,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,390,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,478,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

