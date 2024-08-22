Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.