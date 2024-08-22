Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) & Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Critical Review

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mercialys and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercialys N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust -2.95% -0.69% -0.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercialys and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercialys 0 0 0 0 N/A Kite Realty Group Trust 1 1 4 1 2.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus price target of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Mercialys.

19.3% of Mercialys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercialys and Kite Realty Group Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercialys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kite Realty Group Trust $827.37 million 6.73 $47.50 million $0.26 97.52

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mercialys.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Mercialys on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 2.9 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,038 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 175.5 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has SIIC real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

