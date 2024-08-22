Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Douglas Munro Sells 345 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas Munro sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $13,624.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,605.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Mercury Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

