Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO William L. Ballhaus Sells 6,549 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $258,620.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,964.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

