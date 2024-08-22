Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,346 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

MRCY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,355. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

